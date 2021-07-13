Although mask mandates have been lifted across the commonwealth, Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said the fight against COVID-19 is not over.
“As of right now, we are still showing the UK variant in Hopkins County, but we have had the Delta variant in two adjacent areas to us, so we know it is coming,” she said.
The Health Department has reported 62 new COVID-19 since July 6, bringing the number of active cases to 153. There have been 4,673 people who have recovered and 150 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
The Kentucky COVID-19 website, has Hopkins County classified as orange with a 14.4 rating as of July 9. An orange classification means there are 10 to 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of the population.
Beach said the numbers are most likely a result of the July 4th weekend.
“When people get together in groups, there is going to be a risk of an outbreak,” she said. “We do expect the Delta variant to add a strong problem to COVID because the thought is that it is going to be highly contagious.”
While being outside helps restrict the spread of the virus, the only thing that has proven to slow the spread is the vaccine, said Beach, who also encouraged those who are not fully vaccinated to continue to wear their mask and keep social distancing.
“For some reason the mask mandate being removed makes everyone feel like COVID is over, and it is certainly not over,” said Beach.
The majority of those testing positive for COVID-19 are those who are unvaccinated and range in age from teen to 40, she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said the hospital is seeing a lot of unvaccinated people who are very sick.
“Many of these patients are significantly younger than what we have historically seen, and most did not have health issues prior to Covid-19,” she said.
She said there are three patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with one in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up almost 3% of the hospital’s total patient population.
Beach has heard that Pfizer and Bio-tech are working on a booster shot for the delta variant and that a yearly vaccine could be suggested like the influenza shot.
“It is not that much of a surprise,” said Beach. “Nothing has come out formally from the CDC or the Department of Public Health.”
Quinn said right now the current vaccines are covering the existing variants for those who are fully vaccinated.
“If additional variants continue to occur, and the antibody coverage would lessen over time, the need for a booster may be necessary, just like many vaccines require,” she said.
The only way to go back to normal is to get rid of COVID-19 and all its variants said Beach. The only way to successfully do that is to get herd immunity.
She said Hopkins County is close to Kentucky’s percentage of those fully vaccinated, which is around 50%. Herd immunity is around 70% of the population vaccinated.
Beach said she has been asked if the county is already at herd immunity, and she tells people that herd immunity means not having any transmissions of the disease, meaning no new cases.
Beach and Quinn continue to encourage anyone eligible to take the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them who have not had a chance to be vaccinated.
To make an appointment with the Health Department, call 270-821-5242.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.