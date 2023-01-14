Lace up those boots and get ready to hit the trails at Mahr Park Arboretum, Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 3p.m. for The Winter Trekking Guided Hike.
“This is offered at no cost to the general public,” Lead Volunteer for Mahr Park Arboretum, Chip Tate said. “We will be meeting at The Park’s Welcome Center and we will be exploring The Park’s 40 acre woods to experience the sights and sounds of the winter landscape.”
Tate and Maria Bailey will be leading the hike. According to Tate, who has been leading hikes since 2016 when Mahr Park opened, they are expecting about 15 people to participate. Those who are attending will need to wear winter apparel and boots.
“I invite everyone that wants to breathe in some crisp air and take in the beauty that nature offers. Come hear the ways you can become involved in this most amazing place called Mahr Park Arboretum.”
For more information about this hike, or any other upcoming events at Mahr Park, check out their Facebook Page.
