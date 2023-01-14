MAHRPARK_HIKING_TRAIL.jpg

The Guided Hiking Trekk will hit the trails Saturday, January 21, at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville starting at 1p.m.

Lace up those boots and get ready to hit the trails at Mahr Park Arboretum, Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 3p.m. for The Winter Trekking Guided Hike.

“This is offered at no cost to the general public,” Lead Volunteer for Mahr Park Arboretum, Chip Tate said. “We will be meeting at The Park’s Welcome Center and we will be exploring The Park’s 40 acre woods to experience the sights and sounds of the winter landscape.”

