Madisonville’s building official Frank Wallace gave an update Tuesday night regarding multiple projects going on in the city as some near completion.
From new restaurants to reconstruction of small businesses, Wallace reported on eight projects under construction in the city.
One project, a new UPS facility is being constructed on Industrial Drive. Wallace said foundations and footing are already being constructed.
A new Popeye’s Restaurant is still in the middle of construction on MidTown Boulevard while finding employees to work at the eventual chain restaurant.
According to Wallace, the curb and gutter has been placed and building framing is 90% complete. Contractors are also working on electrical, plumbing and mechanical.
A new medical office clinic is being constructed in the space of the previous Family Video on 9 East Arch Street.
“Interior steel studs have been placed,” said Wallace. “Plumbing and electrical are being installed.”
Wiman Gardens, a new apartment complex on West Noel Avenue is finishing up construction.
“Building D had final inspections on Jan. 14,” said Wallace. “That should complete the final building. They are filling up pretty fast and the owners are looking at the possibility of adding more buildings in the future.”
The KFC located at Madison Square Drive has recently come under new ownership, and Wallace reported that they have obtained permits to complete an interior remodel of the building.
“They are doing new HVAC, new furniture, new interior,” he said. “It will look new when they get done with it.”
The construction project at Browning Springs Middle School on East Arch Street for a new bus driver training facility along with locker rooms and a concession stand near the football field is still continuing, according to Wallace.
“The building is under roof and utilities are being finalized,” said Wallace. “Interior finishes are underway.”
Wallace also reported the Medical Center Animal Clinic on Island Ford Road has applied for permits to construct an addition to the building that will include a drive thru canopy. Wallace added that plans are still under review.
Wallace said a new Tri-plex is being constructed at 265 West Broadway. Work is set to begin next month.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said that five new single-family dwellings were also permitted with two custom homes and three contractor spec homes.
“There’s quite a bit of things happening,” said Cotton. “It is pretty exciting some of the things that are going on.”
When it comes to housing, Cotton said that the homes are selling just as fast as the homes are completed.
“We are excited to see that growth in our community,” said Cotton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.