The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Matthew R. Massey, was charged, June 30, 2022, for probation violation, for felony offense.
• Darden Arben Bicanin, was charged, June 30, 2022, for failure to give right of way to an emergency vehicle, no operator’s license.
• Tiffany M. Campbell, was charged, June 30, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking at the Dollar General on 620 East Center Street.
• Melissa D. Barber, was charged, June 30, 2022, for assault in the second degree.
