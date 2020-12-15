The sound of silverware clanging against plates and chairs moving across the floor is music to Scott Harris’ ears.
Kentucky restaurants opened Monday for sit down dinning at 50% capacity after three weeks of carry-out or drive-thru only service. Harris, owner of Swaggy P’s Kitchen and Coffee Bar on South Main Street, said he is excited to open back up to customers and he is excited to announce a new endeavor as well — Swaggy P’s Country Market.
“Our regular customers are excited to get back in here to eat,” said Harris.
In November, Gov. Andy Beshear enacted restrictions on restaurants and bars preventing them from allowing dine-in customers.
Rules that restaurants still need to follow include — requiring masks except when eating or drinking, ending service at 11 p.m., and the establishment must close no later that 12 a.m.
Harris said during the three-week shut down, his to-go orders increased quite a bit but sales were still low.
“It is much better anytime people can come in and eat,” he said. “We are nowhere near where we were pre-COVID, when you could have unlimited seating.”
Despite the hardships, Harris says he remains optimistic. Though he doesn’t believe in government bailouts, when the government is the one shutting you down, he doesn’t have a problem accepting help and hopes more assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program would soon be available.
“It would help us out immensely because I don’t want to close down,” said Harris.
He said he doesn’t like opening at 50% capacity, but it could be worse.
Harris praised the community for the support they have shown to his business and his staff. He said the to-go orders, call-ins and tips to the servers were a blessing. In fact, he said, so many people have been trying to support the restaurant that he had to purchase more gift cards because he sold out.
“I went through 500 gift cards in the last month or so. I just ordered 250 more,” said Harris.
Dylan Flowers, barista at Swaggy P’s, said he had been so bored that it was nice to be back at work to help his customers again.
“I enjoy seeing all of my regulars,” said Flowers.
Bernedette Scott and her daughter, Carol Scott, said they were happy to be back dinning in the restaurant. They did not have a chance to really order out from Swaggy P’s during the restrictions and were glad they could support the restaurant again.
Along with Swaggy P’s, Harris debuted Swaggy P’s Country Market on Monday, which is located in Hanson at the old Hanson Country Market.
“It became available and with some investors, we were able to get it open,” he said.
Harris said the reason he decided to open it was because he lives in Hanson and there are not a lot of options for dinning out.
The business is primarily take-out, so he didn’t see a problem opening it now. Harris said the restaurant will be close to what it was before, with a hint of some Swaggy P flair thrown in.
One of the biggest changes to the restaurant will be the hours of operation as plans call for the business to stay open until 7 p.m. for the dinner rush, he said. Eventually, a coffee bar and ice cream station will be added.
Harris said they didn’t tell anyone they were opening on Monday, just posted a few things on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Even without much fanfare, the Country Market was busier than Harris expected.
“I have been pleasantly surprised,” he said.
