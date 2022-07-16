Gather your blankets, lawn chairs and children for a free movie night at the Lakeside Stage in the Madisonville City Park, July 23, hosted by Donation Life Kentucky.
“We’ve had this event in Louisville last year, but this is the first time we’re going across the state,” Crysta McGee, Communications/Marketing Manager for the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life said. “This Madisonville one is the first of three. The next two are in Lexington and Louisville.”
The Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life is a community conscious organization that gives back to communities across the state, especially to locations that often don’t get as many opportunities as bigger cities.
“This is our way of giving back, but also letting people know that organ/tissue donation isn’t scary and that conversations about it can happen whenever, wherever, even before a movie.”
McGee says they are hoping for at least 150 families to come out and enjoy the movie night.
The movie being shown will be Disney’s Encanto, and there will also be popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones, free of charge. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at sundown. In addition to refreshments and the movie, free school supplies and giveaways for children will be available throughout the evening as well.
For more information please visit the Donation Life Kentucky Facebook page and search for the Free Movie Night.
