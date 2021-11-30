The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Brandon J. Davis, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 24, for terroristic threats in the third degree, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Brandon L. Herring of Hanson, was arrested for theft by deception, failure to appear in court and probation violation.
John E. Riley, of Paynesville, MN, was arrested for reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence and fleeing/evading police in the second degree.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Ashlee C. Martin, was arrested, November 25, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Martin gave consent to a breathalyzer, with the results of .162. Central Dispatch confirmed she had a previous DUI charge in 2018. Martin was transported and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.
Jacob S. Knight, was arrested, November 24, for criminal possession of forged instruments (checks or credit cards) in the third degree.
Cody D. Tompkins, was arrested, November 25, for failure to appear in court and for giving an officer false identifying information.
Susan F. Hudson, was arrested, November 25,for theft by deception, including cold checks.
Steven Brian Matheny, was arrested, November 26, for failure to appear in court.
La’Wan Tyriek Palmer, was arrested, November 27, for rear license plate not illuminated, no tail lights, possession of an open alcoholic container, and operating the vehicle under the influence. Palmer advised he smoked marijuana prior that day and was drinking before driving to a friends house. He was then arrested and transported to Hopkins County Detention Center.
Ricky W. Hall, was arrested, November 27, for public intoxication. He was deemed to be a danger to himself and to others given his state of mind and level of intoxication.
Juan Pedro, was arrested, November 28, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and for an open container while driving. Breathalyzer esults were .276. Pedro was transported to Baptist Health ER where he consented to a blood test. Pedro was then transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center. Blood test results are pending.
Heather L. Clark, was arrested, November 24, for failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.