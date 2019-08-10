'You have to want it'

Opal Crick didn't walk at her high school graduation ceremony. She didn't pass out graduation invitations to family and friends. She didn't spend hours haunting department stores, keeping an eye out for the perfect graduation dress.
Instead, the day her class graduated Madisonville North High School, she was at home, heating up baby bottles and changing diapers.
Last night, over a decade later, she donned the cap and gown to take the stage at Byrnes Auditorium as a recipient of a GED from the Madisonville Community College's Adult Centers for Educational Excellence.
Crick said the motivation to complete her education stemmed from the exact same reason she dropped out -- her children.
In 2008, Crick dropped out of school at 16 when she became pregnant with her son.
"I felt that I needed to focus on him and make him my main priority," she said.
She participated in the GED program at Madisonville Community College, ACE2, off and on for 11 years until she became determined to complete it late last year.
"I was just looking at my kids and suddenly thought to myself, 'You know what, I'm going to do this for them,' " Crick said.
But even with a steel-like resolve, the road to her GED was not free of potholes.
"When I first got back into it, I failed my official math test. I got very discouraged," she said.
After that initial shock, she left the program for three months to take care of her mother-in-law recovering from surgery, and while she still had a drive for her education, she described being shaken and uncertain of her future.
According to Crick, she returned early this year only to find that when she stumbled, there was always someone there to catch her before she fell.
"Kristal Stanley was amazing," Crick said of the program's adult educational specialist at its Nortonville satellite, "She would teach a whole class, but she would also sit down with each person to make sure they were getting the attention they needed. I could call and text her anytime - doesn't matter if it was a school day or not, night or day - and she would help me over the phone step-by-step."
According to Crick, that was the environment cultivated by ACE2 for herself and many other participants.
"They all care about your future," Crick said. "It's not just them saying it. You really feel it."
Crick was one of the 42 students receiving their achievement at the commencement ceremony last night, 29 of which are from Hopkins County.
MCC's Director of Adult Education Angela Carter has spearheaded the program, which began in 2000, for a year and a half, and she said it has become very essential to raise awareness of the importance of education in the state workforce.
"By 2020, 63% of jobs in Kentucky will require some sort of education," Carter said. "And we want our community to be able to reach their fullest potential."
Carter said the distinction between ACE2 and other GED-assistant programs is the MCC staff's ability to make individualized learning plans for each student and encourage their involvement in the development of their "career-pathway plan" -- whether that be enrolling in college or returning to the workforce.
"This is not a cookie-cutter program," she said. "We get to know these students on a personal level - they're people to us, not an enrollment number."
According to Carter, ACE2 sports more than 300 enrolled students whose ages range from 19 to 87 years of age.
It's a number that Carter is intending to grow with the recent additions of an online program and workforce education-integration.
"Once they get registered, they can be in an online learning community. In doing that, they also have access to an instructor during online office hours," she said. "This is geared toward those who have work or family commitments that make it hard to attend our classes."
According to Carter, ACE2 is also interested in partnering with local businesses to provide on-site classes for employees also in need of a GED.
These programs under the umbrella of ACE2 are all free to the student as the program provides school supplies, instructional material and practice tests. According to Carter, the college is also able to help students pay for the cost of the state-mandated tests to receive the GED.
ACE2 also features a GED+ program that enables students to receive a high school diploma equivalent as well as a post-secondary certificate in a technical field.
One GED+ graduate, Kesha Ellis-Cobb, was able to earn her GED and certification as an electrocardiograph technician this past spring. She gave a speech at the commencement ceremony last night about what the program meant to her.
After dropping out of high school during her freshman year, she was encouraged to enroll in the ACE2 program by her mother. She was involved in the program inconsistently for seven years until she was inspired to take it seriously for her children.
"I knew I needed to further my education for myself and my kids," Ellis-Cobb said. "They watched me go to class. They watched me do my homework. I wanted to show them that they can do the same no matter what life throws at them."
Ellis-Cobb earned the certificate for electrocardiograph technician as a backup career to provide for her family, and she has a long-term goal of becoming a business owner of a local bakery.
"One family member told me I would never amount to anything," she said. "I proved them wrong."
Crick said a support system is important, but it takes a will to succeed.
She credits her husband for shouldering financial and domestic responsibilities as she attended classes.
"My grandmother and mom also really believed in me and pushed me and gave me confidence," Crick said. "My grandmother was my biggest supporter. I didn't even want to walk at the ceremony at first, but she was like, 'No, you're going. This is a big deal.' "
Ultimately, it depends on the student to earn their GED, according to Crick.
"You have to be your reason to get up and go. You have to want it," she said. "That was a big issue for me in the beginning. You can have all the support you want, but it means nothing if you don't have something in you making you go to class every time, study, take those tests."
Having received her GED, Crick plans on enrolling at Madisonville Community College in the spring. She now works as a certified nursing assistant at Baptist Health and has a long-term goal of becoming a registered nurse.
