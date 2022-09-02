During Tuesday’s meeting, the Hanson City Commission approved the first reading of the 2022 property tax ordinance for all real and personal property within the city limits.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the property value for all real property would be 13 cents per $100, personal property would be 2.40 cents per $100, and motor vehicle/watercraft property would be 15.9 cents per $100.
She said that has gone down from the 2021 property tax where real property was 13.1 cents per $100 and personal property was 2.43 cents.
The second reading of the ordinance was at 8 a.m. this morning at Hanson City Hall.
The commission also discussed bids for roof repairs on city buildings.
Mayor Jim Epley said the prices from one contractor were higher than they had originally thought they would be and asked the commission to hold off on a vote for another month to acquire more bids.
“What we want to do is get some more pricing,” he said. “We want it to be a little more competitive than what we have.”
They also discussed lighting for City Park and Livingston Street. The commission decided to install one LED light and get a quote from KU on two different styles of light for the area.
Epley brought it to the commission’s attention that a city employee will be leaving at the end of the year and asked for permission to go ahead and start looking for a light equipment operator/general laborer hire.
“That gives us four months if we go ahead and start looking,” he said.
The commission decided to hire someone immediately if they found someone to fill the position and that pay would be based on qualifications.
In other business, the commission discussed beginning the steps for the Compton Road water lines.
“We want to try to go ahead and get this approved and get this ordered. It may take six months to get this ordered,” said Epley.
The lowest bid was from Core&Main at $61,099, and that is who the commission went with. Epley said the hydrants would be every 500 feet, and he believes there will be enough footage and pipe to go around the corner to get the meter pit.
Hanson City Commissioner Felicia Greer brought it to the commission’s attention that the mulch for the new playground was not what they had approved. They approved rubber mulch, but regular hardwood mulch was placed down.
“According to Brian [Ruffin, City Superintendent], he thinks it is on backorder and that is why they put that down instead,” she said.
The commission decided that Pearson would look into the issue to determine what happened and report back.
The commission was looking into getting cameras for two different city buildings, but during the meeting, Pearson suggested getting other bids.
“The quote from ADT almost gave me a stroke, so I talked to Brian briefly about going with someone else,” said Pearson.
The commissioners agreed to look for other bids.
At the end of the meeting, Pearson brought up the celebration of 150 years of Hanson. She said after talking with the organizers, they decided the event will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
There will be food trucks, vendors, music, a car show, bounce houses, and more. The city will be responsible for placing a small dumpster for clean-up and a few portable toilets.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Hanson City Hall.
