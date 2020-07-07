A Sebree man turned himself in Sunday for his alleged involvement in a shooting in Earlington on Independence Day, according to Maj. Charles Young of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
Late Saturday night, Joshua A. Walden, 31, Sebree, is accused of shooting Joshua Warner, 34, Earlington, in the right arm following a vehicle chase, according to a news release.
Walden had been chasing his wife, Teri Faulk Walden, 35, Sebree, and Warner in their vehicle and ran the couple off the road. Police say Walden then pointed a gun at Warner, who said he tried to push the gun away and was shot.
Teri Walden drove Warner to Baptist Health Madisonville, where Warner was treated and released, the release states. Walden fled the scene and turned himself in to deputies the next night.
Walden is lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. His bond is set at $50,000.
