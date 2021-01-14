Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Terry Reynolds, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of an accident.
Richard Franklin, 35, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear.
Kevin Cobb, 25, of St. Charles, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and failure to or improper signal.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Robert Rich, 28, of Earlington, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
James Dustin Morgan, 34, of Hanson, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
