Hopkins County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Monday bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 100 in the county.
With the county passing this milestone, Baptist Health Madisonville is preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health, said they have seen a significant jump in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving and are preparing for a Christmas and New Years surge.
“We are prepared for a surge, but obviously we are not wanting to see one,” said Quinn.
As of Monday there are 35 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, which is up from the low 20’s last week, Quinn said. Out of those 35, 11 of them are in the Critical Care Unit, which is about 30% of COVID-19 patients. She said COVID-19 patients make up 29% of all the patients at Baptist Health.
Quinn said she hopes that people learned from what Hopkins County went through after Thanksgiving, that some people decided to stay in and celebrate the holidays instead of going out. The bump in cases from Thanksgiving hasn’t ended and the hospital wants to be prepared for any new cases from Christmas and New Years.
“We watch our staffing really closely, we look at our surgery schedule for the next couple of days and see if we are going to have beds to place those patients in,” said Quinn. “Can we maybe delay a surgery by a couple of days when we will have a little bit better bed availability in the Critical Care Unit.”
The hospital also has extra staff on hand that can be called on if they need the reinforcement. She said they call them their Helping Hands. The hospital also has extra capacity that be opened in additional areas if they need it.
“It is definitely our hope that we don’t get to that,” said Quinn.
The health department reported 93 new COVID-19 cases with 698 active cases and 1775 recovered cases.
