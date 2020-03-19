Six coronavirus tests from Hopkins County were being processed as of Wednesday. No results have come back to confirm any positive cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear said four labs are open across the commonwealth for handling COVID-19 tests. One is for commercial businesses.
“We’re going to see new cases every day,” Beshear said at a late-afternoon media briefing. The statewide count of confirmed positive cases increased by nine Wednesday to 35.
Beshear noted one of the new cases is an 8-month-old child in Jefferson County. He called that rare with COVID-19, and added the child is in good condition.
The Kentucky Health Cabinet reported the number of coronavirus tests statewide jumped by 109 Wednesday, to 489.
Beshear announced a change in the protocol for when to seek care if you’re “worried well,” as the Health Cabinet puts it.
“You’re all right,” Beshear said about such cases. If they have no symptoms, they no longer are asked to call Kentucky COVID-19 hotline, which has been receiving about 2,000 calls per day.
The Health Cabinet still recommends sick people visit an emergency room only if they have an actual emergency. People who otherwise are ill should not go to a doctor’s office. Instead, they should call their local health care provider or the Hopkins County Health Department at 270-821-5242.
The hotline number for coronavirus questions is 1-800-722-5725.
