Christmas is a time for family and friends -- a time of reflection, remembrance and anticipation.
For many churches in the community, it's a time of celebration and joy. Tonight, Christmas Eve, is one of the most hallowed evenings in
See Services/Page A6
Christendom, it is the night before Christ's birth is celebrated.
Around the area, there will be several churches holding special services.
"I love Christmas Eve candlelight communion -- it's one of my favorite services the church gets a chance to hold," said Madisonville First United Methodist Pastor Loletuth Kalz. "It's a chance to experience the wonder of Christmas. Being able to see people's faces by candlelight and to take communion, it's just a feeling, but to me, you experience the presence of Christ in this service."
During Christmas Eve, practitioners see the culmination of the Advent season, the four weeks leading up to Christmas. Many Christian churches celebrate the Advent season: Roman Catholics, Episcopalians and many Protestant denominations. The word "Advent" comes from the Latin word for "arrival" -- adventus -- it is a time of anticipation and excitement leading to Christmas Day, according to vox.com.
Each week during Advent, congregants anticipate the season with Scripture that leads up to the moment of Christ's birth. A Christmas Eve service offers a chance for people to feel the "peace and goodwill to all" that Bing Crosby sang about in his classic, "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."
"There are so many people that hold the memories they got growing up, going to church for candlelight communion service," said Kalz. "For others, it's a chance to experience the power of Christmas and what that light coming into the world means, and how we share it with others."
Christmas Eve is a time of reflection and solemnity, said First Baptist Church Madisonville's Director of Marketing Reggie Wright.
"It's a special service, a solemn service that the congregation really enjoys," he said.
Some churches in the community have opted not to offer a Christmas Eve service, so their congregants can spend time with their family during the season.
"What we try to do, that I really enjoy, is participation of other pastors in the community," said Lon Lorton, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. "Their churches don't have services, so it's just friends from over the years that have been willing to participate with us. It kind of gives it a feel of a community atmosphere, I love that, I really do."
Several services are being held tonight, including:
• Madisonville First United Methodist Church will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight communion service at 5:30 p.m. and another at 11 p.m.
• First Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m.
• First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville will hold its Christmas Eve communion service at 7 p.m.
• St. Mary's Episcopal Church will hold its candlelight communion service at 4 p.m.
• Christ The King Catholic Church will hold its Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m., its Spanish Mass at 6:30 p.m. and a Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m.
If you are not sure of your church's plans for the evening, give them a call or check their social media for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.