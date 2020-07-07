The Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Caldwell County, and a Dawson Springs man has been charged in the crime, according to a news release from KSP.
Joe R. Curnell, 43, Dawson Springs, is accused of shooting James Bannister, 24, Eddyville, on Friday night on Wood Lane in Caldwell County.
Bannister was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. He died at the hospital.
Curnell was arrested at his home just after midnight on the Fourth of July.
He was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail on charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. His bond is set at $250,000.
KSP Detective Billy Over is in charge of the investigation.
