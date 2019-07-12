GE's local plant takes part in celebration

As General Electric Aviation celebrated its 100 years in operation by hosting a cookout for its nearly 500 employees at its Madisonville plant Thursday, officials say they remain excited about what the future holds moving forward
The anniversary was celebrated throughout the day for employees of all three shifts and included a meal in addition to free concessions and several drawings for door prizes. The Madisonville plant is one of 80 GE Aviation sites that span across the country as well as internationally. GE first began its aviation operations in 1919.
Locally, GE has been a fixture in Madisonville since 1979 when the plant was established. Specializing in turbine airfoils and high-pressure nozzles for a variety of engines, the Madisonville site is a key piece in the robust and complex GE Aviation supply chain.
The site also creates a significant economic and community impact through high-skill jobs and a commitment to community service.
Union President Andy Blades said "the success of the company is the success of the union."
According to Blades, a 29-year employee, GE Aviation has prioritized giving back to the Madisonville community in several ways out of respect for the shared partnership with the company and the community.
"We value the community support," he said.
For GE Aviation employees, this marker for the passage of time serves as an opportunity to reflect back on the long history of the company.
"Our celebration in Madisonville will be a great opportunity to highlight GE Aviation's storied past," Plant Leader Tim Tucker said. "It's inspiring to see where we've been and even more inspiring to think about what we'll do in the next 100 years."
Blades contributes the success of the company in Madisonville's location specifically to "a working relationship between management and the union for Madisonville."
He said he anticipates the company to serve Madisonville for many years to come.
GE Aviation history's is closely connected to many notable moments in aviation. In 1919, GE Aviation's turbosupercharger took to the skies, enabling planes to fly at higher altitudes than ever before. GE engineers secretly developed and tested the United States' first jet engine in Massachusetts, then watched it lift off a remote California lake bed in 1942 at the height of World War II. In 1995, GE Aviation introduced the first-ever composite fan blades on the world's highest-thrust commercial engine, the GE90.
Today, GE Aviation continues as a leader in commercial, military and marine and industrial engine technology. Advancements in engine technology and their integration with new digital platforms have ushered in a new age of flight and made jet engines safer and more efficient than ever before. The business is more global than ever before with more than 40,000 employees across the world.
