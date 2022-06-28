In just its second year of business, Greenville-based Blossom Hill Flower Farm is proud to provide Kentucky grown, fresh-cut flowers for the community and surrounding areas. This is the first year that Blossom Hill has expanded to Hopkins County and they are thrilled to bring smiles to the community.
Owner, Colbi Ferguson, shares that their farm is very unique and much unlike any other. Since it is considered a “side-gig”, she said that they must get creative with how they operate and sell. She tends to harvest in the evening after work, and rises early to arrange the bouquets to ensure she gets to her day job on time.
“My husband and I both work full-time jobs, he is employed by Independence Bank (Livermore location) and I am employed by Hopkins County Tourism. We also own/operate another business, Ferguson’s Finds-Antique and Vintage, so we stay very busy,” Ferguson said.
With a background in agriculture, Ferguson has always had a love for flowers and their natural beauty. She refers to them as a universal language with the ability to make anyone smile. In addition to her own personal farm, Ferguson has been working with Independence Bank in Madisonville and helping them create a cut flower garden at their Community Garden in Mahr Park. She shares that is has been such a pleasure to help them and see their excitement over everything growing and blooming.
Although the Fergusons plan to host several “on-farm events” this season, they do not offer you-pick or sell at the farmer’s market, so the best way to make a purchase is at their local bouquet drops. Currently there are two drops each week, with the hopes to add more in the future.
“On Mondays, I deliver to The Gift Horse and on Thursdays, I deliver to Apple House Mercantile in Central City. I am honored to collaborate with other women-owned small businesses to spread happiness! I also will be offering bouquets for the gift shop at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville on a limited basis.”
Ferguson wants to ensure the freshest blooms so she does not sell flowers after they have been out of the field for three days or more. Whatever bouquets have not sold after three days she picks them up from the business to create room for the new fresh delivery the following week. There are roughly 4,000 plants in the ground at their farm, and she delivers about 15-30 bouquets each week to each store, including the hospital gift shop and custom orders.
“Our farm is located in Greenville, less than 20 miles from the point of sale in Madisonville! Over 80% of cut flowers in the United States are imported, but Kentucky boasts more than 90 cut flower operations. Buying local blooms means they are straight from the field and guaranteed fresh. God’s creations are absolutely remarkable and continue to amaze me every day.”
For more information, be sure to visit Blossom Hill Flower Farm on Facebook.
