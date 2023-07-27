Students looking to begin their college career will have a little more time to make their decision as Madisonville Community College has extended registration for the fall 2023 semester through Saturday, Aug. 12.
Normal registration hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Enrollment Center on the North Campus or the Muhlenberg Campus in Central City. There will now also be opportunities to register on Aug. 8 and Aug 12.
Aimee Wilkerson, the dean of Enrollment Management for MCC, said there is still time to get a great class schedule for this fall.
“We have plenty of online and in-person course options available, and advisors are ready to help any interested student get started,” she said.
Applicants can be admitted to the college on the spot and meet with an academic advisor to schedule classes. No appointment is necessary.
Students may also register from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the North Campus. This is a special weekend registration date for all interested students who are working or who may have obligations during the week.
The Enrollment Center, Financial Aid, Student Records, and the college’s bookstore will be open to assist students.
Staff from the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship application will also be available to assist students. This scholarship provides free tuition for select associate degrees and short-term certificate programs in high-demand fields for students without a college degree.
Classes begin for the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 14.
For more enrollment information, contact the MCC Enrollment Center at 270-824-8657 or the Muhlenberg Campus at 270-757-9881. The MCC website has additional information visit https://madisonville.kctcs.edu/.
