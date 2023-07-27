MCC 1

Students at Madisonville Community College pose for a photo in the student center on the north campus. MCC is ready to welcome students back for the fall 2023 semester.

Students looking to begin their college career will have a little more time to make their decision as Madisonville Community College has extended registration for the fall 2023 semester through Saturday, Aug. 12.

Normal registration hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Enrollment Center on the North Campus or the Muhlenberg Campus in Central City. There will now also be opportunities to register on Aug. 8 and Aug 12.

