While coronavirus restrictions are gone in much of Hopkins County, there’s one place where the lockdown goes on. And that’s the proper word for it.
Jailer Mike Lewis told the Fiscal Court Tuesday that he still has no idea when the Kentucky Department of Corrections will lift its rules to allow inmates to go outside the fences. He spoke after a conference call with other jailers across the commonwealth.
“They’re still not giving us any guidance on when they believe they’re going to open up state inmate work programs or visitation,” Lewis said. “They’re telling us they haven’t started considering it yet.”
A lockdown was imposed in mid-March, as the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky. Since then, major outbreaks have occurred at the Green River Correctional Complex and a federal prison in Lexington.
The lockdown has had a ripple effect on sanitation service in Madisonville. Mayor Kevin Cotton has said recycling cannot resume until the clampdown ends, because the program relies heavily on inmate labor.
Lewis added the jail has not seen any extra expenses related to the virus. For one thing, the county emergency management agency has provided masks.
“We’ve had several donated to us that were made by a couple of church groups,” Lewis said.
The jail already ordered hand sanitizer and gloves before the virus arrived. But Lewis noted the jail’s revenue is likely to drop because fewer inmates are confined.
The Hopkins County Health Department added one confirmed coronavirus case Tuesday, putting its count at 220. The state count, which includes probable cases, is at 222.
The Kentucky Cabinet of Family and Health Services reported a new infected staff member at Hillside Villa Care and Rehabilitation, the first case there in several weeks. The count there is now three positive staffers and one positive resident.
The death count from COVID-19 in Hopkins County remains unchanged at 30. The number of recovered patients also was unchanged at 181. Cotton and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. will have their now-weekly update on Facebook Live today.
In other developments Tuesday related to COVID-19:
• the city of Madisonville quietly removed yellow tape from the playground equipment at city parks, in effect opening them again. An email asking for details from Cotton was not returned by press deadline.
• Baptist Health Madisonville advised the best cloth to use for face masks is 100% cotton. Knit fabrics can lead to holes when they are stretched. A statement also advised storing masks in resealable bags.
• the city of Nortonville advised customers who paid late penalties on their water and sewer bills in March or April will receive a credit on their June or July bills.
• KET moved daily updates by Gov. Andy Beshear from its main channel to The Kentucky Channel. They are simulcast on KET’s YouTube channel and WKMS-FM.
