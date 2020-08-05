Madisonville purchased three properties on Madison Square Drive for an upcoming ditching project during the virtual meeting of the city council on Monday afternoon. The purchase totals $505,000 for all three properties. Zoning ordinances and COVID-19 contingency plans were also discussed at the meeting.
All council members were in attendance, and citizens were encouraged to watch via Madisonville’s Facebook Live.
After returning from closed session, the city authorized the following purchase of properties: the Tax Shoppe for $205,000; the Merle Norman Cosmetics building for $205,000; and the flag lot behind the Merle Norman building for $95,000. The three properties are located on Madison Square Drive, where city officials will begin a ditching project to fix flooding issues.
“You see a lot of flooding in that area. Working with our engineering department, we’ve identified an opportunity that we can improve the flow of water and the volume of water to hopefully reduce the amount of flooding,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said after the meeting. “That’s the purpose of what we’re trying to accomplish with these properties.”
As part of the project, the city would commit to utilizing a concrete mixture to stabilize the six feet of tile that is impacting the surrounding properties.
These purchases would be contingent upon the previous owner of the Tax Shoppe building, Walter and Cathy Corbett, agreeing to purchase the Merle Norman building for a matching $205,000 with the understanding that the Corbetts could move the Tax Shoppe into the Merle Norman building for rent until all of the work has been completed.
After the ditching project is completed, the remaining properties will go back up for sale, Cotton said.
In other actions, the city council decided Madisonville will place a bid for a line of credit agreement from local banks as part of a “contingency plan” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city council first introduced a resolution to authorize Mayor Kevin Cotton to sign all necessary paperwork for a line of credit agreement with First United Bank, but the motion was withdrawn after further discussion.
“We’re establishing this just to serve as a safety net or a contingency plan just in case the pandemic continues throughout this budget year. Hopefully we won’t have to draw down on it, but we just want to have it established as a contingency,” City Finance Director Cory Alexander said.
During the discussion, Councilmember Chad Menser, who joined the council in March, asked whether other banks were quoted for their rates.
“Is there a reason we’re not sending this out for a bid?” Menser asked during the meeting. “I would like that. Especially me being in the financial sector, it kinda saves the city of Madisonville some money.”
Frank Stevenson agreed with Menser on shopping around other banks for quotes because the decision to open a line of credit agreement is not under a specific time pressure.
“With the line of credit not being something of a pressing matter to us, perhaps taking bids would be, in fact, a pretty good thing to do — see what kind of deal we can get,” Stevenson said.
City officials agreed to reach out to other local banking institutions for quotes to be compiled in a future proposal for the city council.
The city council also presented the first reading of an ordinance amending Madisonville’s zoning code related to establishing a planned unit development. In commercial zoning, a planned unit development (PUD) is a specialized zoning designation, which is typically used when a particular property or section will be governed by requirements that were specifically approved rather than standard zoning code.
The amendment includes a definition of a PUD, application requirements and the steps necessary to approve a PUD project within Madisonville’s city limits. The amendment will be revisited in a future meeting for further discussion.
In other news, the city council:
• approved a request to bid 2,000 feet of a cured-in-place pipe.
• approved a request to bid a check valve for the Green River Pump Station.
• re-appointed Kim Harper to the Hopkins County joint planning commission and Jack Morris to the Hopkins County board of property tax appeals via two executive orders by Mayor Cotton.
