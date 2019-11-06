Back in Time

Messenger file photo

By the shape and style of the cruiser, many people will be able to narrow the time frame for this file photo from The Messenger archives that appears to have been taken on the Pennyrille Parkway (now I-69) in Hopkins County. With the visual screen, a Kentucky State Police officer was attempting to slow traffic along the roadway. If you recognize the officer or have additional information you would like to share, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

