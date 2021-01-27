Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Jose Navarro, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs and failure to appear.
Audrey Cooper, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Joy Robinson, 39, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Kayla Mitchell, 33, of Nebo, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Nathan White, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Randy Bradley, 29, of Metropolis, Illinois, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Timothy Adamson, 44, of Northville, was charged Friday with rear license not illuminated, speeding, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
Devon Hall, 22, of Earlington, was charged Monday with third-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.