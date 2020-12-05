Baptist Health Madisonville raised $95,000 during their internal Giving Campaign where, over the course of a month, the staff had the opportunity to donate to specific foundation projects.
“For a foundation like ours who’s sole purpose is to address the needs of our patients and our hospital, this is such a telling element of our staff who already work so hard and give so much of their time,” said Cameron Edwards, development manager for Baptist Health Foundation.
Giving opportunities included the Mahr Cancer Center, the hospice program, critical care garden, women’s and children’s health services and employee assistance fund.
Madisonville finished third overall in participation out of the seven Baptist Health sites — behind only Lexington and Louisville — with over 280 employees participating, said Edwards.
“Our hospital staff do an amazing job caring for our community in so many different ways, and this is a way they care for the community in a way that is not often seen,” said Edwards.
He said it’s routine for staff to miss holidays with their own families every year because they are committed to caring for someone else.
“That is the mission they take on when they embrace the calling that is health care work,” said Edwards, who noted a new campaign to honor caregivers currently underway.
A donation can be made to honor an employee — regardless of the department they may work. The donor is asked to tell about how that person impacted their life or why they should be honored, he said. The employee will be honored in a special way in the following weeks.
Foundation Ambassadors is another new endeavor, said Edwards. Thirteen ambassadors are in the inaugural class.
“We are excited to continue to grow that as we move forward,” he said.
Since March, the Baptist Health Foundation has had a COVID-19 Emergency Assistance campaign to help with hospital needs. Edwards said it was developed as a mechanism to meet the needs presented by COVID-19 and track the specific impact.
He said COVID-19 has impacted many parts of how the hospital operates from staffing, equipment and day-to-day functions. Administration realized the campaign was necessary when they understood the financials and resources needed to battle COVID-19.
“Even though we have been through a couple months where COVID-19 cases were not as high as other times, the issues presented by (the virus) and the on going challenges associated with it continue to make it necessary to meet those needs,” said Edwards.
In the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the hospital witnessed an increase in items like personal protective equipment, where prices doubled or tripled and that is if the items were even available, he said.
“By having those assets readily available for use, that allows our system leadership to pivot and provide those resources to the areas where they are needed most,” said Edwards.
The ability to donate to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance campaign will be available until COVID-19 is gone.
To honor a caregiver, call 270-825-5783. To donate to the Baptist Health Foundation, you can visit https://www.support baptisthealth.org/madisonville/ways-to-give/.
