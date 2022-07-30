Saturday, July 30:
Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 4 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 4:30 p.m.
8 a.m. Check out time for: Farm Crops, 4-H
10 a.m. Agriculture exhibits, 4-H Home Economics entries, and F.F.A. entries
8 a.m. All Home and Garden Department
10 a.m. Entries, including flower containers, should be checked out by this time
5 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Hopkins County Fair Baby Pageant
6 p.m. MIDWAY — Concert — One Saynt
6 p.m. ARENA — TNT Truck & Tractor Pull
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
8 p.m. ARENA — Ohio Valley Tractor Pullers’ Association Tractor Pull
8:30 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Finals
9 p.m. MIDWAY — Concert — Whiskey Alibi
11 p.m. MIDWAY — Drawing for $1,000 Giveaway
12:30 a.m. Rides close
