MADNWS-06-05-20 MARSH img

Hopkins County Schools selected Lisa Marsh as the new director of child nutrition. Thursday afternoon, Marsh, right, began her training under retiring director Marci Cox. For the last 5½ years, Marsh has taught culinary arts at Hopkins County Central High School. She said she is excited about this new opportunity. “I have always been in foods for 25 years. Day one, when I got out of college, I have always wanted a food service director position, so it’s come full circle for me,” she said. Marsh enters her directorship during an unusual time. Currently, the summer feeding program makes 22,000 meals a week to Hopkins County students. “I want to be fluid and try to meet the needs of the students here, however we need to do that, whatever that looks like, if it looks like everybody’s wearing a mask or whatever, then we just have to do it.” Marsh earned a bachelor’s degree in vocational education food service management from Murray State University. She is a Certified ServSafe Instructor, according to a news release.

 Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.