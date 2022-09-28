ARU 1

Luke Robertson, a physical therapist with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville‘s Acute Rehabilitation Unit, center, helps Karlee Ramage, right, the clinical manager for the unit, up a few stairs to show an exercise used in rehabilitation training in the unit, with Dr. James Donley supervising. Donley said the unit was closed in 2020 because the nurses were needed to help take care of COVID-19 patients. “Now that the COVID issue is kind of over, the nurses have been freed up so we can reopen the unit,” he said. Having the unit open allows the hospital to give better care to the people in the community.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

