Students from Madisonville North Hopkins High School collected money to help five patients receive mammograms in honor of their English teacher, Micki Clark.
The money will help patients with a financial barrier access mammograms at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville’s Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center.
After hearing about what her students did, Micki Clark said that humble doesn’t begin to describe what she felt.
“The fact that my students would take it upon themselves to pool their money as a way to honor me and others in our community is simply amazing,” she said. “The heart that this younger generation has for others is astounding, and I am so blessed to be able to know them and to lead them in any small way that I can.”
Students contacted the cancer center to let them know they would like to make a donation towards helping local men or women who need mammograms after learning about their teacher’s journey with breast cancer.
Heather Tow, the nurse navigator for the cancer center, said the youth never cease to amaze her.
“They witnessed someone they love undergo something that is very scary, and because of that, and because of the role that she plays in their lives, they decided to do something about it to help others, she said. “Because of the thoughtfulness of a group of high school students, someone may have the chance to discover breast cancer before it advances or ease their mind that they are cancer free. That is a powerful gift to give during this holiday season.”
Austin Elliott, the director of philanthropy, said they have been receiving more and more support from the local community.
“While it is great to gain the support of civic organizations and adults in our regional area, there is something so special about a group of high school students giving back,” he said. “This speaks volumes about the upcoming generation of leaders that Hopkins County is producing, and together, we are all a force for good.”
For more information, please contact Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation at 270-825-5783.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.