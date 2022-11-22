Mamm 1

Students at Madisonville North Hopkins High School donated money to help five patients receive a free mammogram in honor of their teacher Micki Clark, an English teacher at North. The students presented the check to a Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville representative on Thursday.

 Submitted photo

Students from Madisonville North Hopkins High School collected money to help five patients receive mammograms in honor of their English teacher, Micki Clark.

The money will help patients with a financial barrier access mammograms at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville’s Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.