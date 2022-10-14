The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jaleslee L. Nance, was charged, October 11, 2022, for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Joey L. Sherman, was charged, October 11, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
Blake D. Moore, was charged, October 11, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking.
William A. Neal, was charged, October 11, 2022 ,for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Dominic D. Morse, was charged, October 12, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Michael Phebus, was charged, October 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Melissa K. Huggins, of Dawson Springs, was charged, October 11, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Gregory S. Workman, of Dawson Springs, was charged, October 12, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
