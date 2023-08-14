Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reported on Friday that voter registration continues to climb in preparation for the 2023 General Election in November, with a total of 6,149 new voters being added statewide during the month of July.
“New voter registrations have now outpaced voter removals for the fifth straight month,” Adams noted. “In spite of, or perhaps because of, political polarization, the highest rate of voter registration is not among Republicans or Democrats, but Independents.”
During July, the state removed 4,903 voters who are ineligible to vote. Of those, 3,575 were deceased, 659 were convicted felons, 466 had moved out of state, 156 voluntarily de-registered and 47 had been deemed mentally incompetent.
Hopkins County has seen its voter registration cleaned as well.
“Within the last year, our office finally got the approval from the Secretary of State to purge over 1,600 voters who were deceased, in active or had moved out of state,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern. “I cannot thank his administration enough for keeping Kentucky’s voter rolls clean.”
Republican registrants account for 46% of the electorate, with 1,594,766 voters. Republican registration increased by 1,290 voters, a .08% increase. Democratic registrants make up 44% of the electorate, with 1,527,955 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,405 voters, a .09% decrease. There are 350,059 voters registered under other political parties, 10% of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,361 voters, a .39% increase.
Those needing to register can do so online, by mail or in-person at the clerk’s office no later than Oct. 10. The county clerk’s office will be closed on Oct. 9 for Columbus Day.
Current numbers for Hopkins County are:
Current total registered voters in Hopkins: 34,102
