Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reported on Friday that voter registration continues to climb in preparation for the 2023 General Election in November, with a total of 6,149 new voters being added statewide during the month of July.

“New voter registrations have now outpaced voter removals for the fifth straight month,” Adams noted. “In spite of, or perhaps because of, political polarization, the highest rate of voter registration is not among Republicans or Democrats, but Independents.”

