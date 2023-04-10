A two vehicle accident in Madisonville on Friday afternoon sent one to the hospital with injuries.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, Edwin Martinez, 44 of Madisonville, was turning from Madison Square Drive onto East Center Street he he told police that the vehicle in front of him forced him to come to a stop. As he came to a stop he was struck from behind my Taya Marion, 21 of Madisonville. Marion told police they did not see the vehicle stop.
