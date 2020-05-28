Enrolled students from both Hopkins County and Dawson Springs schools are eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer.
Each district’s schools have the Community Eligibility Provision, meaning all of their meals are free or reduced in price. Because they are CEP, each student can receive P-EBT benefits.
The benefits given through the program equate to $313.50 per enrolled child.
“We do want to make sure that families know that ‘automatically qualifying’ does not mean they will automatically receive the benefit,” said CHFS spokesperson Anya Weber. “Most students’ families do not need to apply. Students whose families already get state assistance like SNAP, KTAP, Kinship Care or Medicaid receive P-EBT in addition to other benefits their household may get and do not need to apply separately. P-EBT funds will be automatically added to their EBT cards.”
Weber said families of all other children must complete a short online application and will be mailed an EBT card with instructions on how to activate and use it.
The online application will be available June 1 through June 30 at benefind.ky.gov.
Dawson Springs Supt. Lenny Whalen said anything that families can get right now would be beneficial.
“Hopefully everybody will be able to take advantage of the program. I think it’ll be a great thing for families,” he said.
To access the benefits, parents will need to have access to their Statewide Student Identification number.
Tuesday, all Hopkins County Schools families received a call regarding the P-EBT, and many, who previously signed up for text messages with Parent Portal, received a text with their SSID number.
If you are not automatically enrolled or unsure of your eligibility, you should complete the application. According to Hopkins County Schools, students’ names, addresses, dates of birth, and SSID are required.
Hopkins County Director of Pupil Personnel April Devine said the program gives additional help for families during the pandemic.
“This is a wonderful gift and additional support for our Hopkins County Schools’ students and families,” she said. “This program provides additional nutritional support to our students.”
Whalen said once he and his team look over the information, they will send it out to their families.
Once the P-EBT card is delivered, it can be used to purchase any food for the household, such as fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products, bread and cereals, snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages, and seeds or plants that produce food.
However, it can’t be used to purchase supplements, hot foods, and non-food items like pet food, cleaning supplies, or hygiene products, or tobacco products, according to the CHFS.
The P-EBT can be used anywhere regular EBT cards can, including online at places like Amazon.com and Walmart.com. The P-EBT benefits will remain active on your card for one year.
For more information about the program, visit bit.ly/KY_P-EBT.
