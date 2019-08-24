County jail bucks state trend in regards to overcrowding

If you're thinking about breaking the law, the Hopkins County Jail tries to make sure there's an open bed for you.
And that goes against a statewide trend.
"We do that intentionally," Jailer Mike Lewis said Friday. "When you're overcrowded, it's unsafe for the inmates. It's unsafe for the staff. It leads to problems."
An investigation published this week by the Lexington Herald-Leader shows most county jails in Kentucky don't seem to work that way. It found only nine Kentucky counties were below inmate capacity during a typical week in mid-April.
As of noon Friday, the Hopkins County Jail's online roster showed 430 inmates. That's 3% above the maximum capacity of 416, as assigned by the Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC).
But Lewis said the number constantly fluctuates as new suspects arrive and others post bail.
"We are under our DOC number about 95% of the time," he said. "Occasionally, we'll be slightly over, depending on things that we don't have any control over."
The investigation found all Kentucky state prisons are full, so many inmates are transferred out to county jails. Lewis estimated about 60% of Hopkins County's inmates are state prisoners.
"We get paid a per diem for those inmates. That helps offset the cost of running the facility," Lewis said. But when Hopkins County reaches capacity, "we simply don't take any more."
The jail is considered Class D, meaning it cannot hold any state inmate for more than five years.
DOC data obtained for the investigation showed the Hopkins County Jail was at 91% capacity during the week of April 18. The neighboring Webster County Detention Center was 98% full.
By comparison, Muhlenberg County's detention center was overcrowded at 107%. Christian County was higher at 127%. In instances of overcrowding, some inmates could be required to sleep on the floor or in recreation areas, according to reports.
Lewis said he's never faced any pressure from the DOC to take in more state inmates. The state, he says, occasionally calls Hopkins County asking about space.
"When we tell them we're full, they call somebody else," he said.
The first-term jailer said Hopkins County has never faced a lawsuit relating to jail overcrowding.
Lewis doesn't think there are any quick fixes to the overcrowding dilemma. But he believes rehabilitation programs for drug-related crimes work better than simply locking up offenders for a set number of years.
"That doesn't fix the addiction," he said. "You can't lock them up, throw away the key and keep finding places to put people."
