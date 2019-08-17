As far as Fridays go, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said his was a good one.
Whitfield, a first-term Republican, was part of a contingent that traveled to Georgetown Friday for a $1 million grant-award announcement that will assist in refurbishing homes within Hopkins County. As icing on the cake, he also got to have lunch with his son later in the day.
“Pretty good day,” he said with a laugh. “We got a million dollars, and I got to take my son out to lunch. That's a good start to the weekend.”
The Community Development Block Grant program provides assistance to communities for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable housing and economic opportunities, providing infrastructure and/or improving community facilities and services.
The process for Hopkins County started about 18 months ago when Whitfield was serving as a county magistrate. He said fellow magistrate Charlie Beshears really “spearheaded” the work.
“Charlie is really good about pushing these types of things through,” said Whitfield.
Beshears, who was also in Georgetown for the announcement, said the first leg of the work was identifying the need.
“We established some criteria with the help of the PADD (Pennyrile Area Development District) staff to identify need in terms of houses and people,” he said. “We actually submitted the grant application in January of this year.”
Beshears said the $1 million awarded locally was the largest county grant of the $3 million total announced.
Communities can devote these funds to a wide range of activities that best serve their own particular development priorities. All project activities must meet at least one of three national objectives, according to grant guidelines:
• benefit to low and moderate income persons
• prevention or elimination of slums or blight
• meeting particularly urgent community development needs.
The Department for Local Government administers approximately $22 million annually from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s CDBG program.
“What we did was set some criteria — with the help of PADD — that put a point system to those in need,” said Whitfield. “For instance, single-parent households got a certain amount of points as did veterans and seniors.”
All-tolled, officials say more than 20 homes across the county were identified and up to $80,000 can be spent on an individual project.
As part of the initial work, Whitfield said the county asked for residents to complete an application that described the need and situation the person or family was facing.
He says he is hopeful work on some the homes can begin this year.
“Bottom line, we are going to be able to help some families here in the county,” Whitfield said. “That's always good news.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.