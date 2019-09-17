Cottonwood Drive in east Madisonville is a street with single-family homes. Should it have duplexes as well?
A property manager doesn't think so and is challenging a developer's request for rezoning. The Madisonville City Council voted Monday to review the matter.
Ershig Properties, which oversees Midtown Commons, wants about 10 acres at the west
end of Cottonwood Drive rezoned from "low density residential" to "medium density residential." Annexation and Zoning Committee Chair Frank Stevenson said that would open the way for duplexes.
"There is a need in the community for affordable housing," Stevenson said after a committee meeting.
But Ewing Properties objects, even though it has rental townhomes on nearby Cottonwood Loop. Stevenson indicated the main concern is about increased traffic on Cottonwood Drive, as both streets feed into Ken-Mel Drive and Brown Road.
Stevenson noted Cottonwood Drive is a cul-de-sac, with no room for additional side streets. He said it is bounded by a railroad right-of-way and Interstate 69.
Stevenson urged the City Council to review the tape of a Planning Committee meeting on the topic. Mayor Kevin Cotton said a special meeting will be called soon, which could settle the matter.
Neither Ershig nor Ewing had representatives at the committee meeting.
In other business Monday, the Madisonville City Council:
• declared an emergency to purchase asphalt for Madisonville Regional Airport without bids. The Airport Board warned last week that new pavement is needed before winter, because construction has made it difficult for planes to enter and exit hangars.
• voted to pay $99.86 per ton to Cargill for as much as 500 tons of road salt. City Administrator Robert Janes said the price is up $8 per ton from last year, and only Cargill offered a bid.
• approved property tax rates for the coming year. The ad valorem rate for business property will drop about 21%, while other rates stay unchanged.
• approved an adjustment in the city's Historic District. Mayor Kevin Cotton has said this will allow an abandoned bank at Lake and South Main streets to be redeveloped, possibly as a restaurant.
• approved the sale of three surplus Mack trucks to two businesses for a total of $628,410.
