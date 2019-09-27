HENDERSON -- A Henderson man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged incident in Webster County.
Randall H. Green, 39, 900 block of Bellewood Drive, was taken into custody Wednesday night in the area of his residence, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Green is accused of trying to kill someone during an alleged assault in Webster County on Tuesday, a sheriff's news release said.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office was notified of the warrant which had been issued from Webster County, and local deputies located Green Wednesday night.
He is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center without bond.
