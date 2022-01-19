Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved a bid from Ashbright Debris Removal on Tuesday that will allow the company to be in charge of all tornado cleanup efforts by the county going forward. Ashbright has been doing the cleanup so far but was only contracted on an emergency agreement.
After receiving seven bids from other debris removal companies, it was decided and agreed upon to continue with Ashbright as they have been doing a great job and they have proposed a detailed plan on how to remove the remainder of the debris, according to Fiscal Court Council Members.
“We know what we got with Ashbright,” Magistrate Bill Rudd said. “They have been doing a pretty good job right now and my recommendation is to stick with what we’ve got.”
“Ashbright stood out the most with their plan on how to remove the debris,” Magistrate Ricky Whitaker said. “They have 27 trucks, and these boys are doing a good job.”
“It’s going to take months and months to clean it up and we can’t move forward until we do get it cleaned up,” Magistrate Charlie Beshears. “We’ve got to keep moving.”
