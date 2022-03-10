March is known as National Literacy Month, a time to celebrate and motivate all ages to pick up a book and ready everyday. Reading is fun and has many benefits, regardless of your age. Reading is a key component in education and development.
Earlier this week, Mayor Kevin Cotton signed a proclamation declaring March as Literacy Celebration Month in Madisonville. He presented a copy of the proclamation to Peggy Stirsman, a key player and large advocate for children’s literacy here in Hopkins County. She is involved with Dolly Parton’s Library and each March hosts and puts together events to give away free books to the children in the community.
The people of Madisonville and Hopkins County recognize the importance of child and adult literacy to improve quality of life and to create a successful society.
Stirsman is working on the event for this month and information will be released as soon as it is available.
