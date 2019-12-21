High bond remainsfor Indiana rape suspect

A Hopkins County judge refused to reduce the bond Friday for an Indiana man charged with raping a child six years ago.
Public defender Kenneth Root appealed on behalf of Dustin E. Coble, 32, of Newburgh during an arraignment hearing. Root noted the charges stem from actions in 2013, and Coble has no other criminal record.
"The evidence is very limited in this case," said Root, who claimed Coble and the child had a "three-hour screaming match," but there's no other evidence of an attack.
Judge David Massamore called the $50,000 cash bond on Coble reasonable.
"He's charged with raping a child who was 6 or 7 years of age," Massamore said. He added that a police report indicates Coble confessed to the crime.
"While it may have been some time ago, that doesn't make it any less serious," Massamore said.
Coble is charged with first-degree rape of a child younger than 12, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12. He's scheduled for another court appearance Friday, Dec. 27.
In another high-profile case, Massamore postponed an arraignment for a Manitou man charged with kidnapping a relative and five other counts.
Jason A. Attebury, 43, appeared with a public defender but is trying to obtain a private attorney. His next scheduled court appearance will also be on Friday.
