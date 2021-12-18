For The Messenger
In the wake of natural disasters such as tornados, there is often a rise in scams targeting those most affected.
According to a news release from the Hopkins County Extension Office, scammers strike when vulnerability is high. If the recent storms have affected you or a loved one, learn how to identify and prevent four types of scams common to disaster victims.
The first type of scam is home improvement scams. The release said scammers may knock on doors when they see a need or an opportunity.
“This is a “pay for something you never receive” scam,” the release said. “Scammers will take a deposit, but never return to do the work.”
The extension office advises homeowners to ask questions before hiring someone to make repairs to your home or property. Ask to see customer referrals, proper identification, and a contractor’s license.
Also, be cautious of service providers who raise prices during a crisis.
If you believe price gouging has occurred, file a complaint through the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/AttorneyGeneral/PriceGougingComplaintForm.
The second type of scam are charity scams, where many people want to help by donating.
“Knowing this, scammers prey on generosity and compassion,” the release said.
Before donating to an unknown charity, do your research. Also, be careful of crowdfunding scams. People may ask for help online through a crowdfunding website.
“Some crowdfunding sites do little to verify that the money goes where the organizer says it will, so exercise caution before giving to an unknown source,” said the extension office.
In Kentucky, Governor Beshear established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund for those wishing to send contributions directly to the state’s emergency relief efforts, visit https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief. Contact your local Cooperative Extension Office for suggestions of community organization collecting in-kind donations.
The next scam are insurance scams. The extension office advises checking that the representative is who they say they are. If you are unsure hang up and call your insurance company or policy provider directly.
“Do this before disclosing any personal information or making any payments,” the release said. “Similarly, be wary of contractors who offer to waive insurance deductibles or offer discounted rates.”
The last scam to be aware of are FEMA scams. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides help after disasters.
“Scammers may pose as FEMA employees offering to help complete paperwork or conduct home inspections,” the release said. “Always ask to see an ID badge.”
The extension office said FEMA employees are required by law to present a laminated photo ID. They will never charge for disaster assistance, application support, or inspections.
You also can contact FEMA directly at 800-621-3362 to verify a representative’s identity, the release said. If you have not applied for FEMA assistance, do not accept phone calls or visits from someone claiming to be a FEMA or other government representative.
To learn more about applying for disaster assistance, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.
The Hopkins County Extension Office is located at 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville or call 270-821-3650.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.