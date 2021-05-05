The Hopkins County School Board went into closed session Monday to discuss the ongoing search for a new superintendent. Officials say a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby could be chosen by month’s end.
Board Chairman John Osborne said discussion regarding applications forwarded for consideration by the screening committee is in the early stages.
“The names the committee have sent up, we need to get an agreement that those are the ones we want to interview because the board has the option to chose those or request more,” he said.
Ashby announced her retirement at the Feb. 22 school board meeting. Her last day will be June 30.
Owens Saylor — coordinator with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators — said there were 14 applicants submitted for the position. Four of the applicants are former or current superintendents.
The board has blocked off Friday, Monday and Tuesday to conduct interviews, said Osborne.
“If we need all three days, then we are going to use them. If we don’t, then we have them blocked off just in case,” he said.
Saylor said when it comes to salary, a lot of that will depend on the experience of the candidate and the history of the superintendent salary for the past several years, he said.
“They don’t get into that until the final candidate,” said Saylor.
The average superintendent salary in Kentucky ranges between $110,000 and $115,000, he said.
“I know that the board cares deeply about making sure they are in the right pay area for the superintendent,” said Saylor. “I think the candidates will be fine with the offer they receive.”
The board is working to announce a new superintendent by the end of May, said Osborne.
Saylor said the timing will be perfect for a smooth transition for whomever is selected.
The board will discuss the applications and interview times more in-depth at Thursday’s meeting.
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, the school board:
• discussed graduation dates for the high schools. Hopkins County Academy is scheduled to graduate at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at Central, Hopkins County Central’s is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 and Madisonville North Hopkins will hold their ceremonies at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21.
• approved invoice payments to LE Gregg Associates in the amount of $4,014.39 for engineer services on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved the contract with the Family Resource Youth Service Center for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved a memorandum of agreement with Madisonville Community College for the Upward Bound Program.
• approved an agreement with Michele Shelton, LLC for Inclusivity Committee DEI Consulting.
The board will go into closed session at the 5:30 p.m. Thursday meeting at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center to continue talks regarding the superintendent search.
