Hopkins County was a seller’s market in 2021, with homes in demand but not many on the market. This year is shaping up to look the same.
Linda Ramsey, the president of the Hopkins County Board of Realtors, said the number of days a house was on market for the 4th quarter of 2021 was 78 days compared to the 4th quarter of 2020, which was 96 days.
“The housing shortage is something that has been a problem for our REALTOR® members during 2020 and 2021,” she said. “We are seeing 2022 starting out the same.”
The recent devastation caused by the December tornadoes in the county is only increasing the need for houses, but has also decreased the number of houses for sale.
Ramsey said most buyers looking for a home already have one under contract within a few days of it being listed. That is great for the seller because they can get their money faster and move on to their new home. For the buyer it means less time to shop and make a decision before homes leave the market.
Because the demand for homes is great in Hopkins County, the price for a home is going up too, said Hopkins County Property Value Administrator Pam Barber.
“We are seeing things sell sometimes double or triple what we had them previously assessed,” she said.
For 2022, Barber said everyone should expect their home assessments to increase due to the fair cash values the PVA is seeing through the sales. Higher property assessments will also result in higher property taxes.
Ramsey said new construction in the county would be great for the potential home buyers, and she hopes there is a lot of new construction and new businesses in the community.
“There is hope for new opportunities to arise for new construction in 2022,” she said.
While the housing market has been hot, the construction side has been up and down over the last two years.
During 2021, the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission (HCJPC) granted a total of 221 building permits. Of those, 182 were residential. They are hoping to see a major increase this year.
According to HCJPC Planning Director Peter Hughes, the pandemic really altered the construction business.
“Everybody saw a lull during a certain point of the COVID process,” he said. “Then when people weren’t spending money on, what I call their Disney trip, they started putting that money into in to their house. When people started doing that, prices skyrocketed because everybody was doing home improvement and then you saw a drop off again after that initial uptick.”
The result was a dead period, followed by a boom, followed by another dead period.
“From January to May our numbers were pretty low, but once we hit summer, we started to be above pace,” said Hughes. “We are up to, I think, permit number 18, so off the cuff numbers, we will probably be around 20 to 25 by the end of the month. If we continue that month to month trend we will be at around 260 permits for the year, which will be a high for the last five years”
He said as of right now, its hard to say for sure what the new year will bring. He said the current estimates say that around 900 homes were lost or damaged during the Dec.10 tornado.
“If half those people build back within the year, that is 450 permits,” said Hughes. “Then you have people who were not affected by the tornado who want to add a new bedroom because they are having a new baby or their mom is going to be moving in with them.”
When combined with a number of new jobs and industries slated to move to Hopkins County in 2022, the price of homes promises to remain high while the construction business could have a near record year.
“We have new industry coming, where we have new high paying jobs and maybe people are going to be relocating to be closer to that job,” Hughes said. “That is going to require new housing or renovation housing. I can see 2022 being an abnormal year.”
