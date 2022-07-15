The occupational tax in the city of Madisonville is nothing new. Anyone who works in the community has been paying the optional payroll tax since it was first enacted by the city council more than 43 years ago. The recent decision to increase the tax rate from 1.5% to 2.5% is the first raise to that tax since it was put in place, but puts Madisonville workers among the highest taxed in the commonwealth.
For a worker making $50,000 per year, the increase amounts to a loss of an additional $500 in take home wages for a total local tax of $1,250 per year.
The creation of the tax happened during a special called meeting of the city council back on April 9, 1979, and the popularity of creating a new tax on workers seemed to be less popular at that time than it is today. When the council took a roll call vote, they split right down the middle at 3-3. James L. Gill, Randall Jones and Justice Rhodes voted against the new tax, while O. L. Lantaff, Joe G. Hawkins and George Moore supported the decision. Although the mayor does not typically have a vote in city council meetings, in the event of a tie he or she becomes the tie-breaker.
“It’s my responsibility to oversee what I feel is the health and welfare of the citizens of Madisonville,” then Mayor Charlotte Baldwin stated. “No one ever said being mayor was easy and it isn’t. I vote yes.”
At the time, the city of Madisonville was facing a budget deficit of $363,245. The new tax was expected to generate about $500,000 in its first year. Numerous citizens and business representative pleaded with the council to reconsider, urging members to look at cutting expenses rather than taxing workers.
The first occupational tax rate increase since that April 1979 meeting went off without a hitch earlier this year, with all council members voting to approve the one% increase.
According to the most recent report issued by the Kentucky League of Cities in 2020, Madisonville is just one of 157 cities in the commonwealth that charge an occupational tax on workers. That includes three other communities in Hopkins County, according to the report. Dawson Springs and Earlington each charge a 1.5% tax, while Nortonville charges one%.
In the counties surrounding Hopkins, the communities each handle the optional occupational tax differently. No cities in McLean, Muhlenberg and Webster counties charge the tax. To the north, Henderson is the only city in Henderson County that has an occupational tax, with a rate of 1.49%. To the south, Hopkinsville has a 1.95% rate, while Princeton to the west charges 1.50%.
Madisonville’s new rate of 2.5% matches that of the highest charging cities in the state, at least according to the KLC’s 2020 report. On average, the cities that do utilize the occupational tax charge 1.23%.
TOP OCCUPATIONAL TAX RATES IN KENTUCKY
Bellevue — 2.5%
Madisonville — 2.5%
Newport — 2.5%
Southgate — 2.5%
Covington — 2.45%
Lexington-Fayette County — 2.25%
Radcliff —2.25%
Wilder — 2.25%
Louisville Metro — 2.2%
