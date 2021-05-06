Donation 1

Jeff Smith, with Knights of Columbus Blessed Trinity Council, presented a check in the amount of $1,874 to Martha Kirk, center, and Beri Zaparanick, volunteers with the Dawson Area Personal Services. Smith said the money donated was raised during the fish fry fundraiser in March. DAPS is open to serve the public from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

 Submitted photo

