The Second Annual Miss Fourth Fest pageant in Madisonville saw a huge turnout and collection of goods for MNHHS Marching Band camp. Despite 4th Fest being canceled that night, the pageant was completed before storms hit town.
The weather was hot, but a beautiful day made for a great turnout of participants for the pageant. Winners were crowned in each age division and canned goods and donations were collected to benefit the MNHHS Marching Band Camp.
Winners were as follows:
Tiny Mister : Jace Smith
Little Mister: Jace Carr
Baby Miss: Ma’layla Berlack
Wee Miss: Kashlynn Wellborn
Toddler Miss: Millie Slaughter
Tiny Miss: Octavia Collard
Little Miss: Kaylin Hooten
Petite Miss: Kayla Sidebottom
Young Miss: A.J. Ratliff
Preteen Miss: Brylee Zimmer
Teen Miss: Carmon Todd
Miss: Krisalyn Littlepage
Ms.: America Jarboe
Mrs.: Danielle Pool
Modern: Dayna Maxie
According Crystal Short, Director or Miss Elegance Pageants, Kentucky Festivals, “Zoey Feltner was the Humanitarian winner. She donated 500 items. Our total items collected was 2,244. It was a great turnout.”
Names were submitted via Miss Elegance Pageant officials.
