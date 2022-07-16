The Hopkins County-Madisonville Family YMCA created and hosted the Pedal for a Purpose fundraiser for the first time this year, in efforts to raise money while promoting an active, healthy lifestyle.
Members of the community were challenged to jump on the stationary bike and pedal for two hours, or until they reached $500 dollars in donations, whichever came first.
“We came up with Pedal for a Purpose as a way to engage our members and friends in the community in helping us fundraise for our annual giving campaign,.” Angela Carter, YMCA Director of Community Health said.
“As you know, the annual campaign supports many great initiatives at the Y-including financial assistance for memberships and programs like youth sports and swim lessons. It allows us to broaden our reach in the community and truly impact individuals and families.”
The YMCA received commitments from ten riders and they were each given the goal of $500, which would go towards their goal of $5,000.
According to Carter, their initial target was 20 riders, but they fell a little short of that goal. The following participants pedaled for a purpose, and raised the following amounts:
Kilee Beshear $370
Sgt. First Class Tia Brooks $135
Mayor Kevin Cotton $834.67
Travis Dimick $302.61
Mallory Johnson $500
Brad Long $968.26
Amanda Parks $563
Josiah Staggs $105
Melissa Taylor $875.52
Chad Hart (riding next week)
Total raised (to-date) $4,703.06
Donations are still coming in so the total will increase and hopefully the goal of $5,000 will be met.
If anyone wants to donate, they can visit the YMCA’s Facebook page and click on the donation campaign section.
