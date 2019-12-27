Dawson Springs kidnapper gets 15 years

A Dawson Springs man will spend 15 years in prison for kidnapping a minor and other charges, in a case which led to a nationwide Amber Alert.
Court records show Glen E. Harper, 56, pleaded guilty to five separate counts Wednesday, Dec. 11 before Circuit Court Judge James Brantley. The prison time on the charges will be served concurrently, but could have totaled 50 years.
Harper kidnapped his step-granddaughter in late March. After the Amber Alert was issued, the two were found leaving a Walmart store in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Harper pleaded guilty not only to kidnapping, but also first degree rape, third degree sodomy, first degree sexual abuse and incest. A Hopkins County grand jury indicted Harper on all those counts in June.
Court records show the other four counts occurred between June 2018 and January 2019. Documents related to those counts are sealed and off-limits to the media.
In another high-profile case, three Henderson men pleaded guilty on the same day to robbing a rural Hopkins County home in early July.
Delloyd L. Marigny, 32, and Tommy J. McElveen, 31, both received 10-year sentences for second degree robbery. Both originally were charged with first degree robbery.
A juvenile pleaded guilty to second degree robbery as well, but that sentencing has been delayed until Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. But court records show prosecutors also are recommending 10 years.
The holdup happened Friday, July 5 at a mobile home on Tucker School House Road. Madisonville Police said the trio went there for what was supposed to be a marijuana sale. But they showed up with weapons, and reportedly stole about $1,200.
The three were arrested in Henderson after someone in the mobile home chased their car up Interstate 69 and phoned in updates to Central Dispatch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.