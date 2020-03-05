Joseph Dempsey, MD, has been appointed chairman of the Anesthesia System Service Line for all of Baptist Health.
The purpose of the newly formed Anesthesia System Service Line is to provide the highest quality and integrated anesthesiology services care to enhance the health of the people in the communities Baptist Health serves.
Baptist Health has nine surgical locations located in Madisonville, Louisville, Lexington, LaGrange, Corbin, Richmond, Elizabethtown, Paducah, Kentucky and Floyd County, Indiana. The nine facilities have a combined 280 anesthesia providers, comprised of Anesthesiologists (MDAs), Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists (SRNAs).
The service line will set goals and quality metrics for the Baptist Health system, identify best practices with the goal of standardization across the service line, provide input and oversight for advancement of clinical excellence, patient safety, patient experience and service excellence in all anesthesia settings at Baptist Health system.
The Committee will also develop policies and procedures as needed for the clinical management for anesthesia, serve as an advisory council for system strategies, and coordinate educational opportunities for clinicians.
Currently, Dempsey serves as Anesthesia Medical Director for Baptist Health Madisonville. He joined Baptist Health in 2016 after previously serving as an anesthesiologist with Christian County Anesthesia at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville for 31 years from 1985 through 2016, including two tenures as Medical Staff President at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.