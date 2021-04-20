Cheer 1

The Madisonville North Hopkins High School Cheerleading team took home first place in the KHSAA Region 1 All Girls Small Division championship over the weekend and will be moving on to the state championship. Cheer coach Jamie Kerperien said it was the team’s first time performing in front of a crowd. “That being their first time in front of a crowd, I was actually pleased with their performance,” she said. The state competition will be May 13-14 at Fredrick Douglas High School in Lexington. Pictured are, back row, from left to right, Sierra Rodgers, Kyleigh Martin, Keiley Butler, Carrie Beth Crouch, Bella Miller, Brooklyn Woodward, Katie Crick, Mackenzie Braun and Lauren Crick. Front row, left to right, are Kendall Duncan, Alivia Matheny, Arionne Brown, Kennedy Knight and Michaela Findley.

 Submitted photo

