The Hopkins County Circuit Court released the following Grand Jury indictments for April:
• Joseph Allard, 35, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legendary drug.
• Jeannie Amar, 49, of Madisonville, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Bobby Arnett, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Whitney Austin, 31, of Madisonville, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with an obstructed windshield, operating a motor vehicle with revoked or suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas Baxter, 46, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Nathaniel Brasher, 39, of Manitou, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle as a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legendary drug.
• James Butler, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
• Kevin Couch, 30, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• David Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent offender.
• Parvin Gibson, 42, of Sebree, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicolas Hunter, 21, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, first-degree fleeing from police, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while license revoked or suspended and reckless driving.
• Byron Jones, 23, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
• Fallon Lamb, 35, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Sara Orange, 36, of Madisonville, was charged with careless driving, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
• Bryan Williams, 29, of Manitou, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Tyler Bivins, 21, of Hopkinsville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration plate, improper signal, first-degree fleeing police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, nine counts of disregarding a traffic control device and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• William Bivins, 36, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, improper signal, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Earl Cook, 44, of Hopkinsville, was charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• John Daugherty, 35, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of selling or receiving a vehicle with alternated VIN number and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• George Elliott, 64, of Earlington, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, failure of operating a motor vehicle as a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Matthew Fisher, 27, of Madisonville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with rear plate not illuminated, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle and not wearing seatbelt while operating a vehicle.
• Jessica Higdon, 34, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Wesley Ivy, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legendary drug.
• Christopher Kirby, 21, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, reckless driving, importing carfentanil and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Awstyn Lamar, 20, of Kevil, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, improper signal, resisting arrest, speeding, first-degree fleeing the police, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police, trafficking in marijuana, operating a motor vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jamie Oakley, 37, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Lisa Patno, 41, of Dixon, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with no rear view mirror, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, no insurance card, operating a motor vehicle with revoked or suspended license and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Michael Pierce, 38, of Lexington, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing the police, improperly passing, operating a motor vehicle with expired license, trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
• Stanley P’Pool, 42, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nigel Sanders, 30, of Hopkinsville, was charged with reckless driving, operating motor vehicle with expired license plate, operating a motor vehicle with revoked or suspended license, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree operating a motor vehicle with intent to elude or flee, resisting arrest, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in marijuana, using restricted ammunition and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Tara Skaggs, 48, of Madisonville, was charged with murder and first-degre persistent felony offender.
• Demarco Washington, 31, of Madisonville, was charged with improper display of a registration plate, operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration plate, operating a motor vehicle with no registration receipt, no insurance card, not wearing a seatbelt, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
