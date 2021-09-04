The backbone of most charitable organizations are the volunteers that roll up their sleeves and get things done.
Perhaps there’s not a better example of that premise than the local Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Region.
With a recent lull in volunteers heightened by the pandemic, Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan is working to establish new opportunities and a better way to track volunteer hours.
“Before COVID, in 2019, we used more volunteers than any time in our history,” he said. “We just needed a better way to track and recruit volunteers.”
Habitat did see a decrease in the number of volunteers last year and this year because of COVID-19, he said. They are expecting to have a significant increase once COVID is over.
Last month, Habitat added a program on their website that allows potential volunteers to see what volunteer opportunities are available, and a couple clicks later they are signed up and ready to go. Duncan said they’ve also hired Amanda Keith to coordinate and recruit volunteers.
Keith said through the online signup portal makes the process much simplier.
“If you want to volunteer from home, you can do that,” she said.
Some virtual opportunities include sharing five habitat posts from Facebook or Instagram, which will log as one hour of volunteer time, she said.
There is also a Mystery Bag Challenge that can be signed up for online. Keith said once someone signs up for it, they come to the Restore to pick up a bag of random items to see what can be made from them.
“The idea is to try to turn it into something new that we can then have donated back to the Restore to sell,” she said.
As for in-person volunteer options, there is a team option where a group of people can come together to build a bench for the new homeowners, she said. For anyone who enjoys working in the yard, they can sign up to help landscape a habitat house on Church Street.
Keith said signing up to volunteer online does not cost anything. As long as they have an email address, potential volunteers can check to see what is available.
Duncan said the goal is to make it as easy as possible.
For more information, call Keith at 270-825-1539, or to sign up as a volunteer by going online at www.pennyrilehabitat.org.
